Advertisement

Snow tapers off, dry and cold Sunday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A brief round of snow showers have moved through the region, mainly for the southern plains and far southern Black Hills. Snow accumulations so far today range from .5″ to about 3.0″ for the southern plains. Snow will begin to taper off into the evening, and clouds will stick around into the overnight hours. A few clouds early Sunday, but the sunshine should come out in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Cooler to start off the work week in the 20s Monday and Tuesday, with a small chance for light snow showers Tuesday morning. Little to no accumulations is expected with this system. Temperatures begin to rebound Wednesday in the mid 30s, but Thursday and Friday will be mild in the upper 40s and near 50. Next week looks mostly dry, with respect to pulse of energy Tuesday.

Quiet weather into next weekend, but mild on Saturday near 44 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Fire Department logo on truck
RCFD responds to another garage fire
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
A Rapid City intersection was shut down overnight after a multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: Driver runs red light resulting in multi-vehicle accident, serious injuries
One of the many presidents in Rapid City.
The City of Presidents foundation looks to open an information center in Rapid City

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Foggy, Chilly Start to the Workweek, but Better Weather is on the Way
Fog
Fog develops late Sunday night; Cold start to the week
Light snow showers return tonight and continue through Saturday
Showers
Light snow tonight and Saturday