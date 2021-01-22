Advertisement

Two grass fires under investigation by the Rapid City Fire Department

Shortly before 5:00, the department responded to a grass fire near the 1500 Block of Kellogg...
Shortly before 5:00, the department responded to a grass fire near the 1500 Block of Kellogg Pl. As crews were extinguishing that fire, the department was called to a second fire, this one near a playground on East Minnesota St.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department responded to two suspicious fires within the span of 20 minutes Wednesday that are believed to have been started by juveniles.

Shortly before 5:00, the department responded to a grass fire near the 1500 Block of Kellogg Pl. As crews were extinguishing that fire, the department was called to a second fire, this one near a playground on East Minnesota St.

Brian Povandra with the Fire Department said that the abnormally dry conditions this year are dangerous for grass fires.

”It doesn’t take a whole lot to spark something and get a fire going right now. So, be very attentive and if you see something, say something. Make sure you’re getting the right authorities called or call 911 and let them know what you’re seeing.”

Povandra says both fires are under investigation.

