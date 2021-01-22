Advertisement

Health Watch: Making healthier substitutions in your meals

Health Watch Monument Health
healthwatch
healthwatch
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi everyone my name is Kayla and I’m the performance dietician with Monument Health sports performance powered by EXOS. Today for our healthy tip we are going to be talking about easy swaps you can make to add nutrition to your food, so the first one we are going to talk about is swapping out Greek yogurt for sour cream, with a half-cup serving size that swap out will decrease your calories by 88 and add four grams of protein. It is an easy swap to make for any dish or casserole or anything you would use sour cream for you could easily use Greek yogurt. The next one is using whole grains to use instead of white grain products which just use one part of the grain, so using things like brown rice, whole wheat flour, all those types of things are going to add extra vitamins and minerals to your food which is essential for healthy eating. The last one, instead of using fruit juice use the whole fruit while yes 100% whole fruit juice is a better option than some other mixes using the whole fruit is the best option because it provides the fiber and other nutrients in the whole fruit as well,’ Kayla Wede

