Driver runs red light resulting in multi-vehicle accident, serious injuries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A big intersection shut down overnight following a crash involving three cars.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, an RCPD sergeant says police responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on the corner of West Boulevard and Omaha Street.

Police say witnesses saw one of the vehicles run a red light, which led to the collisions. One of the cars crashed onto a nearby sidewalk, and one of the vehicles involved was a Rapid City Taxi.

Three people were transported to Monument Health with serious injuries, but police say they are expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.