Buzz with Bri: Time traveling with #targetdresschallenge

By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week I went a little wild. I didn’t just find you trends that buzzed, but I dove in and participated myself. This is what it’s all about!

Check out this local guy! It’s Dexter, the Rapid City Fire Chief’s Golden Retriever. The good people at Station One call him their station dog.

He comes to work with Chief Jason Culberson every day.

He picked up some views last week after posting a day-in-the-life video. CBS featured Dexter’s point of view in a video that got over 55K views.

But, Blake, we have a station dog ourselves, right?

There he is, it’s Diesel Dog. He’s my 4 and a half-year-old Pitt Bull mix. The unofficial news station dog, here on Skyline Drive.

Inspired by Dexter, we were curious to see what Diesel got up to when he comes to work.

Do you go to Target often? If you do, do you look in the women’s clothing section?

Well, this season of a Target brand is throwing it back to the 1880s. And perfect timing too. If we’re going through a pandemic, might as well look like we just lost the farm after locusts ate our crops.

Seriously, these dresses can only be described as “pandemic prairie…” inspiring people to take on the challenge of buying these frocks and responding to match the dresses’ eras.

People throw their dresses on and seriously look like they like in DeSmet with Laura Ingalls Wilder. Seriously, they look like they’re from the Dust Bowl in the Great Depression

So people have been showing how versatile the dress can be.

She’s working that dress, or at least working the fields in it. These ladies are from Rapid City!

I caved too and bought one too. IT was fun, people were asking if I had made the dress myself.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

