A Typical Late January Forecast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow will linger early today in southwest South Dakota, but more snow will move in from the south and west tonight and Saturday. Most of the snow will be near and south of Interstate 90.

Up to an inch could fall in Rapid City through tomorrow, with higher totals ... up to 3 inches toward the Nebraska border.

Sunday and Monday will be dry and chilly days, but another weak system could generate some light snow Tuesday.

Much milder air returns for the close of January and the start of February.

