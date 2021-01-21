Wintry Weather in the Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Colder air will spill into the area today on the heels of northerly winds. Skies will be mostly sunny to start, but some increase in cloud cover is likely later today.

Some moisture will sneak into southwest South Dakota tonight into Friday morning, triggering an area of light snow. Another surge of moisture will bring some light snow to areas along and south of I-90 tomorrow night into Saturday. Several inches of snow could fall off to the east and southeast of the Black Hills Saturday.

We’ll clear out Sunday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Our next chance for light snow will arrive Tuesday.

