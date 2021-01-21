Advertisement

Wintry Weather in the Forecast

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Colder air will spill into the area today on the heels of northerly winds. Skies will be mostly sunny to start, but some increase in cloud cover is likely later today.

Some moisture will sneak into southwest South Dakota tonight into Friday morning, triggering an area of light snow. Another surge of moisture will bring some light snow to areas along and south of I-90 tomorrow night into Saturday. Several inches of snow could fall off to the east and southeast of the Black Hills Saturday.

We’ll clear out Sunday, but temperatures will remain chilly. Our next chance for light snow will arrive Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump pardons several South Dakotans Tuesday
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden’s inauguration Wednesday
OST President: Biden ‘ demonstrates his willingness’ after canceling Keystone XL Pipeline
City officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story building on...
Construction Project to bring Growth and Revitalization to Rapid City
Gov. Kristi Noem
Governor Kristi Noem introduces legislation to make healthcare changes permanent

Latest News

Cooler with near normal highs on Thursday
Thursday
Near Normal Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Today, Cooler Tomorrow
Warmer Wednesday, but cooler into the weekend