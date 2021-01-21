S.D. retailers name Colonial House restaurant of the year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -“There’s a sound in a restaurant when everything is going well” said Kevin Beshara.

“It’s this slow soft rumble in a place when you know things are going right. That’s the best”

Forty years of business is a milestone for any enterprise. But here at the the Colonial House, three generations of restauranteurs have amounted to the Colonial House becoming Restaurant of the year for the South Dakota Retailors.

A job that owner Kevin Beshara considers an honor.

“A life-long ambition, well? A life-long commitment? Definitely, yes” Beshara said. “It was one of those things I fell into. Mom and dad said when they bought the place they ask, what are you going to do for the next few year? I said I’ve got nothing in mind. So here I am forty years later still doing the same things but I love every day of it and love every minute.”

Kevin, and his wife Vicki, are second-generation restauranteurs. They’ve already put a third-generation, their son Mark, to work at the restaurant with hopes of eventual succession. But when Kevin reflects on years past he likes to pay homage to the founders of Colonial House, his father and mother.

“I looked at him the other day and said Congratulations old-man we did it! But forty years ago? I don’t know.” said Beshara. “People always say would you go back and change anything or done anything differently? No. The volume of mistakes we made were here and hopefully our achievements surpass that. I think our business reflects that I hope.”

Whether you’re a fan of the chicken fried steak or their beloved caramel rolls, you’re guaranteed to have generations of service in every bite.

“We put a lot of heart and soul in what we do. Labor of Love definitely. We gave a passion for what we do. It then relays to our staff which then relays to the guest. So it shows that we care... and we honestly do care.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.