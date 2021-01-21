Advertisement

Outdoor ice rink comes back again this year

Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year, like a liner, all to give the community a fun, winter opportunity.
Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year,...
Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year, like a liner, all to give the community a fun, winter opportunity.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Our winter has been pretty mild so far but mother nature might cool things off enough for a Braeburn Park tradition to come back this year.

Rapid City Parks and Recreation crews are hard at work, getting the Braeburn Park ice rink ready for the community to enjoy.

The outdoor rink is about 76 by 176 feet large and will hold around 100 thousand gallons of water. The water used to fill the rink is pumped straight out of Rapid Creek.

Crews resurrected the 50-year-old tradition last year with some added modifications this year, like a liner, all to give the community a fun, winter opportunity.

”The ice rink, back in the ’70s and ’80s was a pretty big hit here and then it just basically fell apart and wasn’t being used so the past three summers, we’ve been rebuilding it slowly, adding a little bit to it and wanted to bring that back for the people,” said Aaron Weeks, Rapid City’s parks maintenance supervisor.

As long as mother nature cooperates, Weeks said the rink should be up and running by next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump pardons several South Dakotans Tuesday
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden’s inauguration Wednesday
City officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story building on...
Construction Project to bring Growth and Revitalization to Rapid City
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
New York man accused of 3 Rapid City murders

Latest News

Maj. Sarah Fortin, the 20th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations, briefs aircrew...
Air Force to permit women to wear longer braids, ponytails
This undated photo provided by the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office in South Dakota shows...
Elderly murder defendant released from jail in Minnesota
Tuesday, a Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the...
Noem: ‘no answers’ in Ravnsborg case ‘grave disservice’ to victim’s family
Unemployment claims drop in South Dakota