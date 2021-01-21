Advertisement

Noem: ‘no answers’ in Ravnsborg case ‘grave disservice’ to victim’s family

Tuesday, a Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the...
Tuesday, a Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary Craig Price updated South Dakota about the investigation surrounding a fatal accident involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.(KSFY)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem hasn’t heard anything from the states attorneys who are investigating Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s involvement in a fatal crash, though her office has requested their status.

In a press conference Thursday, Noem said they make inquiries on a regular basis and have gotten no answers.”

“I’m disappointed we haven’t seen some action taken by the states attorneys involved, and I hope that soon they will,” Noem said.

Noem called the lack of action in the case a “grave disservice” to the family of Joseph Boever, who was struck and killed by Ravnsborg’s car in September.

Ravnsborg was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus westbound on U.S. Highway 14 a mile west of Highmore when he struck Joseph Boever, 55, of Highmore at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, according to a release from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the Ravnsborg-Boever fatal accident

The Attorney General called to dispatch the night of the accident, claiming he thought he hit a deer. Boever’s body was found in the ditch Sunday morning.

Later, it was revealed Ravnsborg was distractedly driving when he hit Boever on the shoulder of the road, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s accident report.

Noem expressed frustration back in December with the length it’s taken to complete the investigation.

To have more than 100 days go by without resolution on this is a disservice to the victim’s family,” she told Black Hills Fox News.

The Hyde County State’s Attorney’s Office is consulting states attorneys from Pennington, Minnehaha and Beadle counties to determine if any charges will be filed against AG Jason Ravnsborg.

While casting an Electoral College vote for the state, Ravnsborg spoke about how he continued his daily duties as Attorney General and felt confident he had “not committed any crime.”

“I believe that we will--when we have all the facts, not a selected amount of facts. We’ll know the full story, and we’ll make a full statement,” he told Black Hills Fox News.”I guess I would take great dispute that we are lying. I guess some things have come out that I do not believe accurate also, so we’ll just let the investigation run, and we’ll make a full statement when that has been completed.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump pardons several South Dakotans Tuesday
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden’s inauguration Wednesday
City officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story building on...
Construction Project to bring Growth and Revitalization to Rapid City
OST President: Biden ‘ demonstrates his willingness’ after canceling Keystone XL Pipeline
South Dakota reports 2 deaths recorded after COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Unemployment claims drop in South Dakota
South Dakota reports 6 additional deaths in state
Forty years of business is a milestone for any enterprise. But here at the the Colonial House,...
S.D. retailers name Colonial House restaurant of the year
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
New York man accused of 3 Rapid City murders