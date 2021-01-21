Advertisement

New York man accused of 3 Rapid City murders

Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.
Arnson Absolu faces three murder charges in Rapid City.(Pennington County Jail)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 36-year old New York man facing three murder charges in Rapid City made his initial appearance in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

Arnson Absolu is charged with the murders of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August, 2020.

Absolu was arrested in New York City in September and was held there until he was returned to Rapid City.

He was finally booked into the Pennington County Jail Tuesday morning.

Absolu was in court Wednesday and was ordered held without bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment on the murder charges on February 8.

The Pennington County States Attorney’s Office says they have not decided whether to seek the death penalty in the case.

