Multiple rounds of light snow on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clouds skies are expected overnight as snow showers move in from the south and west. Lows tonight will fall into the teens for nearly everyone, with a few flirting with the single digits. Flakes will fly for those along and south of I-90 tonight through tomorrow morning. Accumulations will be minimal for many, but those in the southern hill/plains could pick up 1″-2″ once all is said and done midday Friday.

Broken clouds are expected Friday afternoon as temperatures range from the upper 20s to low 30s. More clouds fill in Friday evening ahead of another round of snow. Snow will fall for many Friday night and Saturday and more will see some light accumulations. Rapid City will see about 1″ of snow, with up to 2″ possible. Lesser amounts are expected to the north, with more to the south. The southern hills/plains could pick up an additional 1″-3″ of snow by Saturday night.

Sunshine will return Sunday with a few clouds here and there. It won’t be as cold as highs will reach the mid 30s. An easterly wind Monday will push in clouds and make it overcast for many. Highs will struggle to warm without the sunshine and many will stay in the 20s all day long. Snow showers are possible again Tuesday, but little to no accumulation is expected as of right now.

Sunshine and near normal temperatures are back Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 40s and we see the mild air continue Friday and into next weekend. Some days could flirt with the 50s.

