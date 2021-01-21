Advertisement

Local nonprofit joins in on clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment

The American Indian Clinical Trial Research Network will start clinical trials on the ACTIV-2 treatment in the next 7-14 days.(American Indian Clinical Trial Research Network)
By Jules Rector
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the COVID-19 vaccine is a great step in the right direction, it may not completely get rid of the virus. That’s why a nonprofit in Rapid City is taking part in a clinical trial to find further treatment.

The American Indian Clinical Trial Research Network will start clinical trials on the ACTIV-2 treatment in the next seven to 14 days.

Anyone can participate as long as you have a local area code and have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past ten days or are experiencing symptoms. All participation is completely voluntary and participants have the opportunity to receive one of three different IV infusions.

The principal investigator for the nonprofit, Dr. Jeffrey Henderson, says treatment for the virus could offer at-risk people a glimmer of hope when it comes to combating COVID.

”With the opportunities we have for the trial we are going to begin here in the next seven to 14 days, we can offer those individuals a glimmer of hope especially if they’re worried that they are at particularly high risk for developing very severe illness resulting in their hospitalization, being put on a ventilator for a long time and possibly losing their life,” says Dr. Henderson.

If you are interested in participating in the ACTIV-2 study you can find more information here or by calling The American Indian Clinical Trial Research Network at 605-939-3686.

