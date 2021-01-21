Advertisement

Air Force to permit women to wear longer braids, ponytails

Maj. Sarah Fortin, the 20th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations, briefs aircrew...
Maj. Sarah Fortin, the 20th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations, briefs aircrew prior to their takeoff from Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 22, 2016. For the first time in Air Force Global Strike Command and B-52 Stratofortress history, all-female aircrews were assembled to honor Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo/2nd Lt. Jessica Adams)((U.S. Air Force photo/2nd Lt. Jessica Adams))
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Women in the Air Force are now able to wear their hair in new ways as they’ve made updates to the Air Force uniform regulation.

Previously, women could only wear a single ponytail “that does not exceed bulk and length standards and does not extend below the bottom of the collar,” according to the dress and appearance policy.

Beginning in February 2021, female Airmen will be able to wear their hair in up to two braids...
Beginning in February 2021, female Airmen will be able to wear their hair in up to two braids or a single ponytail with bulk not exceeding the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the under arm through the shoulder blades. (U.S. Air Force graphic/Corey Parrish)((U.S. Air Force graphic/Corey Parrish))

Now, as a result of the 101st Air Force uniform board, women can now have two braids or a single ponytail. The bulk can’t exceed the width of the head and length not extending below a horizontal line running between the top of each sleeve inseam at the underarm through shoulder blades.

Women may have bands that touch their eyebrows, but it cannot cover their eyes

The 101st Air Force Uniform Board took the recommendation from the Air Force’s Women’s Initiative Team. Thousands of women across the Air Force provided feedback to the Women’s Initiative Team. Some concerns presented were due to a tight bun causing hair damage, migraines and potentially hair loss.

