Warmer Wednesday, but cooler into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight and temperatures stay mild thanks to a westerly wind. Lows will be in the teens for isolated spots on the plains, while many hold steady in the 20s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Wednesday with warmer air sliding in. Highs will be in the 40s for many, with a few near or into the low 50s. Temperatures drop a little on Thursday as highs will be closer to 40° across the area under partly cloudy skies. Cooler air continues to slide in for Friday as highs struggle to reach freezing. A few snow showers are possible in the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be cold with highs in the 20s and isolated snow showers. Accumulations as of now look to be less than an inch. The second half of the weekend, Sunday, looks to be nicer. Plenty of sunshine is expected with high sin the mid 30s. Temperatures stay cool early next week, but warmer air builds by the end of next week with highs returning to the 40s.

