Advertisement

South Dakota congressional delegation react to working with President Biden

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -While disagreements with Joe Biden are expected from all three South Dakota legislators, they hope to find common ground with the newly-inaugurated Democratic President.

Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson both attended Biden’s inauguration ceremony Wednesday. Johnson tweeted a photo of himself with his son Max at the Capitol.

Johnson says he and his fellow Republicans will have to deal with Democrats controlling the White House, Senate, and U.S. House for the next two years.

“I don’t have to be happy about that, but those are the political realities, and the constitution does not give me the option,” Johnson said. “Frankly, the people of South Dakota don’t want me to sit around and complain for two years. They still want me to get good things done for the country.

In a tweet, Thune said he is praying for the new president and vice president.

“I hope that we can find common ground in the years ahead and work toward an even stronger future for the country and South Dakota,” Thune said.

Sen. Mike Rounds said he was unable to attend the inauguration, but he did issue a statement saying he looks forward to working with the new administration.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Accident involving over 10 vehicles happens near Sturgis
President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on Tuesday.
Trump pardons several South Dakotans Tuesday
City officials announced a $14.7 million permit for construction of a four-story building on...
Construction Project to bring Growth and Revitalization to Rapid City
Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Noem attends Biden’s inauguration Wednesday
South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers...
Education official talks Noem’s proposed changes to curriculum

Latest News

OST President: Biden ‘ demonstrates his willingness’ after canceling Keystone XL Pipeline
COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases see lows first time in months
Pictured is the dryer that caught on fire Monday in the basement of the Steerfish Steak and...
Greasy, oily rags in dryer spark fire at Spearfish steakhouse
Rodeo is the state sport of South Dakota, and the Rapid City Rush hosts a Rodeo Night to honor...
Rapid City Rush prepares for Rodeo Night