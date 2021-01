RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rodeo is the state sport of South Dakota, and the Rapid City Rush hosts a Rodeo Night to honor top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls.

Jared Reid from the Rapid City Rush, and Steve Sutton from Sutton Rodeo & Rodeo discuss what fans can expect this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.