Greasy, oily rags in dryer spark fire at Spearfish steakhouse

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Fire crews put out a fire that started in the basement of a Spearfish steakhouse restaurant Monday evening.

Greasy, oily rags that were just transferred from the washing machine to the dryer caused the fire at Steerfish Steak and Smoke around 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 18. Officials say the steakhouse employees used a fire extinguisher to initially knock down the flames coming from the dryer, with firefighters fully extinguishing the fire.

They then used the kitchen oven hoods and back door to ventilate smoke from the building.

“Sometimes greasy, oily rags need to be washed more than once,” Ladson said, explaining that the combination of oxygen, fuel, and heat will cause items to combust. “Be very careful when dealing with oily rags – even when they are wet, they can combust, given the right conditions.”

The Spearfish Fire Department put out a fire in the basement of Steerfish Steak and Smoke on Monday evening.

There were no injuries, and the damage is estimated to be about $3,500 for cleaning and replacement of the dryer. Four engines, two command staff vehicles, and approximately 25 firefighters responded to the call.

Ladson praised the employees of Steerfish for their quick reaction to the fire.

“Steerfish did a great job getting everyone out of the restaurant,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.