Gov. Noem attends Biden’s inauguration Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is in attendance at President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

The Republican governor said that President Donald Trump got “his day in court” when asked if her attendance at the inauguration is an acknowledgment of Biden’s victory in the November Election.

“Governor Noem said that President Trump deserved his day in court – the same opportunity afforded to Al Gore. President Trump got that opportunity, and today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President,” Noem spokesperson Ian Fury said.

On Tuesday, Noem posted to social media that she was in Washington D.C., but never indicated why she was there. On Twitter, she posted photos with members of the South Dakota National Guard who are deployed to Washington for the inauguration.

Incredibly proud of our @SD_Guard and their service to our nation. Today I stopped to thank them. They are currently deployed to Washington DC for the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/3VMlIG5Mvo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 19, 2021

Noem was one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters and frequently acted as a surrogate for him and other Republicans on the campaign trail. It is unclear if Noem ever actually publicly acknowledged Biden’s victory - she seemed to tacitly acknowledge it in her budget address, but a spokesperson later walked those comments back.

