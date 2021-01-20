Advertisement

Gov. Noem attends Biden’s inauguration Wednesday

Gov. Noem talks with members of the S.D. National Guard deployed to Washington D.C.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is in attendance at President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

The Republican governor said that President Donald Trump got “his day in court” when asked if her attendance at the inauguration is an acknowledgment of Biden’s victory in the November Election.

“Governor Noem said that President Trump deserved his day in court – the same opportunity afforded to Al Gore. President Trump got that opportunity, and today, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President,” Noem spokesperson Ian Fury said.

On Tuesday, Noem posted to social media that she was in Washington D.C., but never indicated why she was there. On Twitter, she posted photos with members of the South Dakota National Guard who are deployed to Washington for the inauguration.

Noem was one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters and frequently acted as a surrogate for him and other Republicans on the campaign trail. It is unclear if Noem ever actually publicly acknowledged Biden’s victory - she seemed to tacitly acknowledge it in her budget address, but a spokesperson later walked those comments back.

