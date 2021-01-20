Cooler with near normal highs on Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight as low temperatures fall into the 20s for many, and teens for some.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with some cooler air. Highs will be near normal with temperatures in the 30s across the area. Clouds increase Thursday night and some snow showers are expected along and south of I-90. These will taper off through the morning hours Friday and clouds will clear up a bit, before more move in late in the day. Accumulations Thursday night into Friday morning will be up to an inch, especially the closer to the NE state line.

Clouds pick up late Friday as another round of snow is expected Friday night and Saturday. Some accumulations are possible with this system for much of the area. Models are suggesting a little more accumulations that what it looked like yesterday, but it is too early to talk numbers right now, as the increase is a bit new and confidence is low. If these numbers hold tonight and tomorrow, we will release them. Temperatures Friday will be near 30°, then fall into the 20s on Saturday, where it will be a little breezy.

Better weather returns Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 30s. Temperatures Sunday will highly depend on snow cover. Monday is dry, then Tuesday another round of light snow is possible. Temperatures get back to above normal by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.