White House releases Trump’s farewell address

Trump doesn’t mention Biden in farewell address
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - In his farewell address, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.

The White House released the video address Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In the video, Trump said, “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

Trump also addressed the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters after he directed them to “fight” the election results showing he lost.

He said that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated.”

Trump also trumpeted what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

No mention of Biden

Trump does not mention his successor by name in his farewell address.

Trump refers to the “next” and “new” administration in the nearly 20-minute speech taped in the White House Blue Room and released Tuesday, on the eve of Biden’s inauguration.

Trump has refused to publicly concede to Biden. He spent the weeks after the election blaming his loss on widespread voter fraud that didn’t exist. Trump’s efforts to overturn the will of the voters peaked on Jan. 6 when a violent mob of his supporters overran the Capitol as Congress met to certify Biden’s victory. Five people died.

Trump acknowledged in his farewell address that he will “hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday” - when Trump’s term ends and Biden’s begins.

He said: “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

