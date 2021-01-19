Advertisement

Trump adds names of heores to proposed statue garden

What do Ernest Hemingway, Dolley Madison and Sacagawea all have in common?
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KEVN) - What do Ernest Hemingway, Dolley Madison and Sacagawea have in common? They were included in the long list of 244 people President Donald Trump wants to honor in a proposed “National Garden of American Heroes.”

Trump announced the plan on July 3 while visiting Mount Rushmore and signed the executive order on Monday, just two days before he takes his leave of office.

The project didn’t receive funding from Congress, so it’s highly likely the garden will be dropped after Jan. 20. If anything were to happen, the Department of the Interior would take the project on.

“The chronicles of our history show that America is a land of heroes. ... The gates of a beautiful new garden will soon open to the public where the legends of America’s past will be remembered,” Trump wrote in Monday’s order.

The garden was part of Trump’s response to racial justice protests. Specifically, during a time when statues of Confederate figures were toppled and Mount Rushmore was being threatened.

“Across this Nation,” the order continues, “belief in the greatness and goodness of America has come under attack in recent months and years by a dangerous anti-American extremism that seeks to dismantle our country’s history, institutions, and very identity,” it reads.

The update to the executive order expanded the list of those who will be honored. Names on the list include: Sitting Bull, Red Cloud, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, Walt Disney, Jimmy Doolittle, Ernest Hemingway, Bob Hope, Helen Keller, Martin Luther King, Jr., Douglas MacArthur, Rosa Parks, Elvis Presley, Betsy Ross, Sacagawea, Kateri Tekakwitha, Sam Walton, George Washington, John Wayne, and the Wright Brothers.

On its grounds, the devastation and discord of the moment will be overcome with abiding love of country and lasting patriotism. This is the American way. When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up. That is our history.”

