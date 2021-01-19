Advertisement

The Summit Arena looks forward to bringing bigger acts to Rapid City

By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the beginning of the pandemic, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center was ground to a halt due to many events across the nation canceled, but now things are starting to pick back up.

With the Rapid City Rush starting its season, sporting tournaments coming to the Center and trade shows and conventions planned for the year things are starting to look up.

“We know the entertainment industry’s on recovery mode so we’re maybe a couple of months behind where we would normally be talking about our opening acts there but we hope to see it fully recovered starting fall into the winter of 2021.”

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center hopes to host its first large event by mid-October of this year.

”And as we work to the opening of the Summit Arena at the Monument, we’re really looking at what kind of great acts we can bring in,” Priscilla Dominguez, director of corporate sales and marketing at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. “And with The Summit Arena on track to open this year it will bring in even bigger acts.”

