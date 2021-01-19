Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Accident involving over 10 vehicles happens near Sturgis
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

Latest News

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Impact of stress on body's vaccine response
Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress....
Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief
A stranded teen snowmobiler uses ingenuity and survival skills to build himself a survival...
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics