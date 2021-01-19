Advertisement

South Dakota city lights sculpture for coronavirus victims

Arc of Dreams coronavirus memorial
Arc of Dreams coronavirus memorial(S.D. Democratic Party)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - A special memorial for COVID-19 victims is set to take place at the Arc of Dreams in Downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday.

The arc will be lit in rainbow colors starting at 5 p.m.

The memorial is being organized by the South Dakota Democratic Party as part of the lead up to the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Organizers say a socially-distanced memorial will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. People can also pay respects to victims by driving through the one-way Cherapa Place Route on the east side of the Arc.

State Democratic Chair Randy Seiler said many parts of the inauguration will be different this year due to the pandemic, and that local party organizations are getting creative in finding ways to mark the occasion.

The party held several food drives Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

