Pet of the week: Filo & Stinky

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Filo and Stinky are two brothers who have bonded together so they must be adopted together. Stinky is a Maine Coon with bright yellow eyes and a beautiful distinctive brown tiger pattern. You can tell who Filo is by searching for the furball the size of a basketball walking around, he is a domestic longhair tortoiseshell mix with the same piercing eyes as his brother. They both are 5 years old and the sweetest cats you will come across. They will always be willing to accompany you on any kind of day you’re having, especially if it’s a lazy one. These two are very calm and good around any other kind of cat or person. If you are searching for a pair of best friends who will only bring love into your home, look no further...

