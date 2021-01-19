Advertisement

Pet of the week: Filo & Stinky

A set of siblings guaranteed to make you fall in love
Two brothers you will immediately fall in love with
Two brothers you will immediately fall in love with
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Filo and Stinky are two brothers who have bonded together so they must be adopted together. Stinky is a Maine Coon with bright yellow eyes and a beautiful distinctive brown tiger pattern. You can tell who Filo is by searching for the furball the size of a basketball walking around, he is a domestic longhair tortoiseshell mix with the same piercing eyes as his brother. They both are 5 years old and the sweetest cats you will come across. They will always be willing to accompany you on any kind of day you’re having, especially if it’s a lazy one. These two are very calm and good around any other kind of cat or person. If you are searching for a pair of best friends who will only bring love into your home, look no further...

