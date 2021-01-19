Advertisement

Education official talks Noem’s proposed changes to curriculum

South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers...
South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers Tuesday during her State of the State address opening the 2021 session of the Legislature.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem is proposing changes to courses on history and civics for K-12 students.

The Governor laid out the ideas in her State of the State, saying she wanted to focus on South Dakota and American history and how “the US is the greatest country in the history of the world.”

According to WNAX in Yankton, the Executive Director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, Wade Pogany, said the board is trying to figure out what will actually change. Governor Noem appropriated funds for this in her budget address.

“Will there be some kind of change in the curriculum or in the state’s standards I should say? And you know the social studies standards come up for review this summer. So the timing is good. Secondly, what does it mean that we look at history and civics? I don’t know what that new focus, the new objective really looks like yet. And I think third, we can always use materials. The schools are always trying to find good materials but how is it different than what we have now?” Pogany said.

He said schools shouldn’t be alarmed and should continue watching to see how this develops. Pogany said there’s nothing wrong with teaching kids civics and government, but schools already do that. So he wants to find out how the Governor’s proposed changes things.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Accident involving over 10 vehicles happens near Sturgis
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

Latest News

Members of a variety of student organizations have been volunteering to collect food and cash...
School of Mines students take donations for MLK day of service
Two brothers you will immediately fall in love with
Pet of the week: Filo & Stinky
Mayor Steve Allender presented a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his...
Martin Luther King Jr. honored at prayer gathering in Rapid City
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Accident involving over 10 vehicles happens near Sturgis