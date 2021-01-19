Active coronavirus cases continue to decline in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - No additionals were reported in South Dakota Tuesday as state health officials reported active cases reaching their lowest point in months.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 127 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 105,786.

However, new cases were sharply outpaced by additional recoveries, as active cases declined by nearly 300 to 4,232. This marks the lowest number of active cases in South Dakota since early October. Active cases approached 20,000 in November as cases spiked in the state but have declined since mid-December.

Total COVID-19 deaths in the state remained at 1,667.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by three to 200. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 7.3% of hospital beds and 14.8% of ICU beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard. Officials say 42.8% of hospital beds and 43.5% of ICU beds are still available.

The state’s test-positivity rate dropped below 10% Tuesday to 9.3%, while the rate over the past 14 days is 11.8%.

A total of 47,647 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 355 from Monday.

