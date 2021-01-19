Advertisement

Accident involving over 10 vehicles happens near Sturgis

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10 vehicles Monday afternoon near Sturgis.(MEADE COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10 vehicles Monday afternoon near Sturgis.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 18, five tractor-trailers, a delivery truck, three pickup trucks and three cars were in a multivehicle accident near Exit 30 on I-90. Fuel and engine fluids spilled as a result of the crash. The Department of Environmental and Natural Resources has been notified.

Responding agencies included Sturgis Fire Department, Sturgis Ambulance, Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota DOT and Meade County Emergency Management.

Black Hills Fox News will provide updates as they are made available.

