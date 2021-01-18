Advertisement

Windy with Some Snow Showers on this Martin Luther King Day

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:08 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An upper level trough will bring gusty winds and some snow showers today. Some roads are slippery, so be careful when you head out.

Calmer weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with less wind. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs well on up into the 40s.

Much colder Canadian air starts to filter into the northern plains this weekend. Some light snow will be possible with the arrival of the cold air, especially Friday night and Saturday. This colder pattern will stick around into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Nearly five-hundred service members received the COVID-19 Moderna shot in a drive-thru Vaccine...
VA Black Hills vaccinates hundreds of veterans against COVID-19
What happens if you accidentally call 911?
Pennington County 911 receives hundreds of calls a day with many of them accidental
Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson's dog he brings to work.
The Rapid City Fire Department has a famous furry face at station one
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart

Latest News

snow
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect until Monday afternoon
Snow
Winter storm watch for portions of the Black Hills Sunday-Monday
Wind returns Saturday
Saturday
More wind Saturday