Advertisement

South Dakota begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to group 1D Monday

Monument Heath received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Monument Heath received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.(KEVN)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As South Dakota continues to be among the top states in the nation in vaccine rollout, health experts say they plan on moving into the fourth phase of the state’s vaccination plan on Monday.

Group 1D, or the fourth group to receive the vaccine, consists of those over the age of 65, and with two or more underlying health conditions. However, it’s the older and more at-risk population who will get the vaccine first.

“We will be focusing on those individuals who are 80 or older, as well as people who are at the highest risk or poor health outcomes if they were to contract COVID,” said South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

Group 1D also includes teachers, education staff, high-risk patients, funeral service workers, and other high-risk populations.

Health officials say this group could take some time due to its size, and the number of doses given to the state by the federal government.

“That next step that is going to be a large group, that’s probably 250,000 individuals in that group. Right now, the state gets about 11,000 doses a week, so it will take quite a few weeks to get through that big of a group,” Avera Health’s Dr. David Basel said.

The Department of Health estimates it will take until the end of March to vaccinate this entire group.

Gerald Beninga is nearly 70, and in group 1D, and is excited knowing his turn to get the vaccine is on the horizon.

“I’m excited, frankly I can’t wait to have the shot. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, I hope. It’s been difficult, I think all of us are finding out how socially active we are and how important engagement is,” said Beninga.

For more information about vaccine availability in your county you can go here, and to see the state’s estimation for when you could get the vaccine you can go here.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Nearly five-hundred service members received the COVID-19 Moderna shot in a drive-thru Vaccine...
VA Black Hills vaccinates hundreds of veterans against COVID-19
Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson's dog he brings to work.
The Rapid City Fire Department has a famous furry face at station one
What happens if you accidentally call 911?
Pennington County 911 receives hundreds of calls a day with many of them accidental

Latest News

The blaze grew to more than 20 miles long and four miles wide at certain points.
Lemmon fire 100% contained Sunday night
Fire officials talk as firefighters prepare to enter an Ennen Drive residence in Rapid Valley,...
Crews stop house fire from spreading through neighborhood
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office
The South Dakota National Guard were part of an increased security presence at the South Dakota...
Prayer march takes place at South Dakota State Capitol