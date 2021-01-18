Advertisement

Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave

Rapid Valley fire reignites(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fire in Rapid Valley overnight reignited this morning.

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1300 block of Ennen Drive at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a free-burning fire on the interior of a residence, detached garage and extending into the yard. The fire was contained to the structure of the origin.

Then this afternoon, Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey says crews had left five minutes before the fire reignited.

Harvey says this is very rare for a fire to reignite but the wind, amount of material left in the structure, as well as unburned parts of the structure will be looked at in the investigation.

No injuries were reported from either response to the fire.

This investigation is ongoing, we’ll provide more details as they become available.

