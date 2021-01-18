Advertisement

Officials report 11 COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases in South Dakota

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 105,659; of those 99,379 cases have recovered. Active cases decreased by 49 to 4,613.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,667.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Monday to 203. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 7.4% of the state’s hospital beds and 15.9% of ICU beds. Officials say 43% of hospital beds and 47% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 6,082 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to health officials, 47,292 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

