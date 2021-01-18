Advertisement

Mild and dry mid-week, colder for the weekend

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be expired at 5pm Monday. Clipper system that brought a round of snow for the Black Hills is continuing to provide much needed moisture for NE Wyoming and western South Dakota. Some areas in the higher elevations of the Black Hills received up to 7 inches of snow, and other areas saw anywhere from 1-3 inches. Roads will be slick this evening, especially in the Black Hills and in the foothills. Use caution if heading outdoors tonight.

Snow will begin to taper off early Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Mild and breezy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon with a ridge of high pressure moving into the region.

Much colder air moves in from Canada on Friday, holding temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s, and we could be seeing another round of snow late Friday and early Saturday for Rapid City and the southeastern plains. We will be keeping an eye on this system, but light accumulations are expected as of now. A cloudy and dreary weekend on tap with temperatures well below average.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Nearly five-hundred service members received the COVID-19 Moderna shot in a drive-thru Vaccine...
VA Black Hills vaccinates hundreds of veterans against COVID-19
Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson's dog he brings to work.
The Rapid City Fire Department has a famous furry face at station one
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy with Some Snow Showers on this Martin Luther King Day
snow
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect until Monday afternoon
Snow
Winter storm watch for portions of the Black Hills Sunday-Monday
Wind returns Saturday