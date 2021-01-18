Crews stop house fire from spreading through neighborhood

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fire crews stopped a structure fire from spreading throughout a neighborhood.

Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Ennen Drive late Sunday.

Firefighters found a free-burning fire inside the residence and a detached garage upon arrival. The fire also ignited parts of home’s lawn, but firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread to other buildings.

The blaze caused light-to-moderate smoke and fire damage to the home. The American Red Cross’ Black Hills Chapter is assisting the homeowners for 48 hours after the response. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Agencies Responding:

Pennington County 911, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department and Ambulance, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, West River Electric, Rapid Valley Water District, American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota, South Dakota Fire Marshall and the Pennington County Fire Service.

