Winter storm watch for portions of the Black Hills Sunday-Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Winter storm watch will be in effect for portions of the Wyoming Black Hills and for the northern/central Black Hills of South Dakota from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

We are expecting our next disturbance to move into the area late Sunday night which will bring the potential for heavy snow accumulations for the northern Hills. The bullseye of this system does look to be the northern Black Hills, where 4-7″ could fall over the span of several hours. For others outside of the Black Hills, light accumulation of 1-2 inches looks to be possible. Upslope snow will develop along the Black Hills late Sunday night and very early Monday morning which will linger for much of the day Monday. Messy travel expected along portions of I-90 Monday morning and blowing/patchy snow could reduce visibilities quickly. I will have more information on my social media page and on the stations weather page tomorrow afternoon.

A round of wet snow moved through the Black Hills Saturday afternoon that produced about an inch in some areas near Pactola Reservoir. Most of the snow that felt melted as it hit the streets and sidewalks, but be aware of slick spots on roadways this evening. That short-lived system has departed and we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening with temperatures falling in the mid to low 20s. Sunday afternoon looks to be dry, but clouds increase in the later afternoon just ahead of our next system. Snow looks to begin around sunset for NE Wyoming, and closer to 7pm MST for western South Dakota. Heaviest snow will occur overnight Monday. More details to come.

Stay safe and as always, stay healthy.

