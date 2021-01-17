Advertisement

The Rapid City Fire Department has a famous furry face at station one

Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson's dog he brings to work.
Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson's dog he brings to work.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Dexter, Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson one-year-old golden retriever.

Culberson brings him to work every day and Dexter even has his own nameplate on the chief’s door.

Dexter doesn’t get to go out on emergency calls, that’s a job for search dog Cisco, but Dexter walks around the station getting belly rubs and playing with firefighters.

Culberson stuck go pro on Dexter.. posted a video on the station’s Facebook, which garnered national attention.

Besides spreading joy around the station, Culberson says Dexter’s favorite part of coming to work is the snacks.

“I’m going to tell you he loves the snacks, just about everybody gives him some, but he’s a very polite young boy he’ll just sit there and stare at you and after about five minutes you don’t give him anything he’ll either lay down or he’ll just walk off and go find some others,” says Culberson.

Dexter has been hanging out at the station since he was a puppy.

