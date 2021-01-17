Advertisement

Main Street Square celebrates local heroes for a free day on the ice rink

People ice skating.
People ice skating.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the last few years officials from Main Street Square started a day called heroes day where first responders, military, and law enforcement got to spend a day on the ice rink in Downtown Rapid City.

And this year they are adding a new profession to the list of heroes, front line workers.

Bobbi Schaefbauer from Main Street Square says with everything going on, the organization wanted to give them all a free day on the ice for them and their families to have fun.

”I think we kind of took it all granted before we hit COVID and everything so being able to show our appreciation in a different way is something super important,” says Schaefbauer.

Main Street Square officials were happy to celebrate those in the community.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD pizza
Rapid City Police Officer delivers pizza after making an arrest
Local pharmacist weighs in on COVID-19 conspiracy theories
COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
One of the buildings in the Edgewater Apartment complex burnt down Thursday night, and was a...
Fires ravage Pierre, destroy apartment building
Lemmon Fire
2 firefighters injured battling huge wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
The Burning Beetle event is meant to raise awareness of the mountain pine beetle, and the...
Custer community sets fire to giant beetle
Nearly five-hundred service members received the COVID-19 Moderna shot in a drive-thru Vaccine...
VA Black Hills vaccinates hundreds of veterans against COVID-19
RCPD pizza
Rapid City Police Officer delivers pizza after making an arrest