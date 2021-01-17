Advertisement

Custer community sets fire to giant beetle

The Burning Beetle event is meant to raise awareness of the mountain pine beetle, and the...
The Burning Beetle event is meant to raise awareness of the mountain pine beetle, and the damage it does to the forest.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past eight years, the Custer community has constructed a giant beetle, then burned it on Pageant Hill.

The Burning Beetle event is meant to raise awareness of the mountain pine beetle, and the damage it does to the forest.

Hank Fridell is the Coordinator of the event, and he says when the tradition began, the pine beetle infestation was an epidemic in the Black Hills.

”It was killing hundreds of thousands of trees, and for those of us who were landowners, we were having to deal with those dead trees, and the mess it was creating, and how it just changed the Black Hills National Forrest.”

One of the new features on the Beetle this year are models of the COVID-19 virus that burned with the beetle.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD pizza
Rapid City Police Officer delivers pizza after making an arrest
Local pharmacist weighs in on COVID-19 conspiracy theories
COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
One of the buildings in the Edgewater Apartment complex burnt down Thursday night, and was a...
Fires ravage Pierre, destroy apartment building
Lemmon Fire
2 firefighters injured battling huge wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

People ice skating.
Main Street Square celebrates local heroes for a free day on the ice rink
A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Nearly five-hundred service members received the COVID-19 Moderna shot in a drive-thru Vaccine...
VA Black Hills vaccinates hundreds of veterans against COVID-19
RCPD pizza
Rapid City Police Officer delivers pizza after making an arrest