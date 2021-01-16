Advertisement

Volunteers shifting focus during COVID-19

(WSAW)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the last year, almost every organization has been forced to adapt because of the pandemic, but what about volunteer groups who focus on in-person, one-to-one mentoring?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills pairs volunteer mentors with kids in the area to serve as role models for the kids.

Events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills, Nicole Burdick, said the volunteers have taken it upon themselves to adjust and find accommodations to meet with their kids.

“So, we had those volunteers who decided to, instead of meeting once a week, one-on-one, for that one, two, three, four hours, we’re going to start Zooming on a consistent basis,” said Burdick. “And since we can’t meet face to face, we’re going to help you with your homework, we’re going to talk about school.”

Burdick said especially in times like these, it is important to never give up on each other, especially kids.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man
Local pharmacist weighs in on COVID-19 conspiracy theories
COVID-19 conspiracy theories
The barn was intended to hold horses throughout the upcoming 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and...
Hurricane-force winds blow roof off Fairground barn
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City

Latest News

RCPD pizza
Rapid City Police Officer delivers pizza after making an arrest
Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season.
Online filing for 2021 tax season now open
Volunteers are doing everything they can to make sure the kids are getting the help they need.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills says volunteers are making adjustments
Fire crews face challenges as the wind increases.
Fire crews face challenges when it comes to battling the blaze and the wind
Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.
Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood