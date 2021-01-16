Volunteers shifting focus during COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the last year, almost every organization has been forced to adapt because of the pandemic, but what about volunteer groups who focus on in-person, one-to-one mentoring?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills pairs volunteer mentors with kids in the area to serve as role models for the kids.

Events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills, Nicole Burdick, said the volunteers have taken it upon themselves to adjust and find accommodations to meet with their kids.

“So, we had those volunteers who decided to, instead of meeting once a week, one-on-one, for that one, two, three, four hours, we’re going to start Zooming on a consistent basis,” said Burdick. “And since we can’t meet face to face, we’re going to help you with your homework, we’re going to talk about school.”

Burdick said especially in times like these, it is important to never give up on each other, especially kids.

