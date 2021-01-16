Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is giving people who donate blood the added benefit of finding out results from a COVID-19 antibody test.

Normally when people donate blood Vitalant sends them helpful health results after 7-10 days and now the antibody test will serve as a free added perk.

Blood with the COVID-19 antigen is in high demand right now, as people who are sick with the virus sometimes need transfusions.

“Donating blood is so important not only right now during the pandemic but for everyday life,” says Molly Barari from Vitalant. “It’s so important you don’t think about all the people who are hospitalized for everyday accidents, emergencies, surgeries, and other things in the hospital that you’re going to need a blood transfusion for.”

If you are interested in donating blood and receiving your own antibody test, you can check out Vitalants website here or call at (605) 646-2625.

