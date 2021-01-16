Advertisement

Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood

By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is giving people who donate blood the added benefit of finding out results from a COVID-19 antibody test.

Normally when people donate blood Vitalant sends them helpful health results after 7-10 days and now the antibody test will serve as a free added perk.

Blood with the COVID-19 antigen is in high demand right now, as people who are sick with the virus sometimes need transfusions.

“Donating blood is so important not only right now during the pandemic but for everyday life,” says Molly Barari from Vitalant. “It’s so important you don’t think about all the people who are hospitalized for everyday accidents, emergencies, surgeries, and other things in the hospital that you’re going to need a blood transfusion for.”

If you are interested in donating blood and receiving your own antibody test, you can check out Vitalants website here or call at (605) 646-2625.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man
Local pharmacist weighs in on COVID-19 conspiracy theories
COVID-19 conspiracy theories
The barn was intended to hold horses throughout the upcoming 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and...
Hurricane-force winds blow roof off Fairground barn
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City

Latest News

RCPD pizza
Rapid City Police Officer delivers pizza after making an arrest
Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season.
Online filing for 2021 tax season now open
Volunteers are doing everything they can to make sure the kids are getting the help they need.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills says volunteers are making adjustments
Fire crews face challenges as the wind increases.
Fire crews face challenges when it comes to battling the blaze and the wind