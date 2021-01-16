Advertisement

Rapid City Police Officer delivers pizza after making an arrest

By Jeff Voss
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A police officer never knows what their day to day job will bring them.

But for one Rapid City K-9 officer, a traffic stop led to a surprising side gig.

Officer Brandon Thompson was patrolling the area of St. Patrick Street when he spotted someone he knew to have a felony arrest warrant.

After stopping and arresting the male suspect Officer Thompson noticed they were in the middle of a food delivery which the officer then decided to complete himself.

But delivering the order to the waiting customer took some detective work from Thompson.

”Gentleman I arrested had given me an address that doesn’t exist. The pizza box had a name on it so I looked up the name and took a shot in the dark and gave her a call and it ended up being the correct lady. I just put myself in that situation and if I was waiting for a hot pizza to show up and it never did I would be a little disappointed.” K-9 officer Brandon Thompson says,

Officer Thompson’s K-9 partner Jary did sniff the pizza but remained a good boy and didn’t eat any of it as they finished the delivery.

