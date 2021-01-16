Advertisement

Judge gets S.D. Supreme Court backing on moving Custer cases

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Custer County court hearings are currently taking place in Pennington County.

They have been since December when the judges in the 7th Circuit deemed the Custer Courthouse unsafe.

That’s because the Custer County Commission passed an ordinance allowing the public to carry guns inside the courthouse.

This week, the South Dakota Supreme Court agreed with the judges’ decision.

After Custer County commissioners voted to allow firearms in their courthouse, Seventh Circuit Court Judge Craig Pfeifle moved court proceedings out of the Custer courthouse.

Those cases are now being heard in Pennington County or via video link. The South Dakota Supreme Court issued an order Thursday, approving Pfeifle’s decision.

“Oh, it’s very weird,” said Timonthy Rensch, a defense attorney at Rensch Law Office. “I think it is strange to hear of a commission voting to allow guns in the courthouse in the first place, and I think the courts have been very reasonable in what they’re to do.”

The 6th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to a speedy and public trial, but Rensch says Courts have gotten good at holding court virtually because of COVID-19.

“I don’t think this is really an issue of due process,” said Rensch. “I think this is an issue of safety, and judges should not be forced to walk into a courthouse where people can be walking around with guns just feet away.”

Expenses will be a main catalyst moving forward. The Chairman of the Custer County Commission, Jim Lintz, said, in an upcoming meeting, they will talk money.

“I know the cost is going to be to the Sheriff with the cost of the extra hours of transporting people,” said Lintz. “We have to transport the jury to Rapid-- everything has to be transferred to Rapid right now, so there’s going to be a substantial cost. And we just need to get an idea of what that dollar figure is.”

Lintz was surprised at Pfeifle’s ruling, even though Lintz said the Pfeifle told the commission what he was going to do if they passed the ordinance.

But, Rensch said it is a common exercise of judicial power.

“Very, very common,” said Rensch. “In fact, we’ve seen a lot of it in the last 6-8 months because of COVID-19 because every courthouse has their COVID-19 policies, and every time they issue an order, you see a Supreme Court order coming out, approving the issuance of that. So, it’s totally normal, it’s exactly the way it’s always been handled and should be handled.”

Judge Craig Pfeifle said the 7th Judicial Circuit Court has no comment at this time.

