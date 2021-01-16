Advertisement

Fire crews face challenges when it comes to battling the blaze and the wind

By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two forces of nature coming together to pose a threat for western parts of South Dakota.

“So first of all wind doesn’t cause fires but it can cause trees to break power lines which can cause fires. But then once a fire’s actually established the wind pushes it across the landscape and the faster the wind, the faster the fire moves,” says South Dakota State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo.

Captain Tyler Powell from the Rapid City Fire Department says high winds can cause fires to spread ten times faster and can also disperse embers even further making these fires a challenge especially when paired with the dry conditions.

“The biggest thing with the high winds is it makes fighting grass fires extremely difficult for us, especially this time of year,” says Powell. “We haven’t had a whole lot of snow or moisture and we do have really tall, dried, cured out dead grass everywhere.”

It’s not just the grasslands where fire crews see a problem with high winds, it can also pose a challenge during structure fires.

“With high winds we really got to pay attention to what door that we’re going to be opening on a structure fire,” says Powell. “We can lose control of the building fairly quickly if we’re opening up the wrong door.”

Meaning if the wrong door is opened, the winds can feed the fire all the oxygen it needs.

Clabo says as of Friday the grassland fuels are still exposed, still dry, and still receptive to fire.

