Wind returns Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight. Snow showers will be likely at times for northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Light accumulations are possible. Temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30° for many.

Scattered clouds are expected Saturday as an isolated snow shower or two will be possible. Big story will be the wind. It won’t be as bad as what it has been the past couple of days, but gusts up to 45 mph are possible at times. Temperatures will be near 40°. Clouds increase Sunday after some morning sunshine ahead of our next storm system. Snow showers will be likely Sunday night and Monday. Accumulations are looking like for those in the northern Black Hills and into parts of northeast Wyoming. Still to early to throw out numbers, but it does look like it’ll be enough to shovel.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will feature snow showers and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the 30s. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs near 40°. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with partly cloudy skies, then the downward trend begins. Thursday is cooler with highs in the 30s. Friday will only be in the 20s with some snow showers possible. It’ll likely be in the 20s that weekend as some cold air settles in.

