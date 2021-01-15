Advertisement

Temporary lane closures to happen on Haines Avenue

Some lanes will close Jan. 18-21 due to a $17-million reconstruction project for I-90.
Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The intersection of Haines Avenue and Mall Drive will have some lanes closed Jan. 18-21, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Temporary traffic signals will assist drivers navigating the intersection as the north- and south-bound lanes of Haines Avenue will be closed.

This is a part of a $17-million project to widen the I-90 Maple Street bridge and reconstruct the Exit 59 interchange at LaCrosse Street and I-90. The project is being facilitated by Complete Contracting in Rapid City.

Additional details on the I-90 project are available online here.

