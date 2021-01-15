Advertisement

Tax filers can get a jumpstart on 2021 tax season

“Free filing " now open for tax season
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tax filers are able to “free file” starting today. The service is available to anyone who makes an adjusted gross income of 72,000 dollars or less.

Taxes do not run through the internal revenue system (IRS) until February 12th. IRS spokesperson Karen Connelly says last year in South Dakota there were 10,416 users of free file, that’s up from 7,255 the year before.

“If people use the free filing or any tax filer right now, what will happen is the returns will be held until we open for filing season and then it will be electronically transferred and transmitted to us”

Due to the pandemic impact, this year if tax filers did not receive their economic stimulus payment or if they believe they got ab amount that is less then what they’re entitled too, they can file using IRS free file and any amount they argue will be given back in the form of a refund.

https://www.irs.gov/

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
A fire closes portions of two highways near Lemmon
One of the many cars the department has.
RCPD investigate unattended death of Rapid City man
Local pharmacist weighs in on COVID-19 conspiracy theories
COVID-19 conspiracy theories
The barn was intended to hold horses throughout the upcoming 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and...
Hurricane-force winds blow roof off Fairground barn
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
20-year-old admits to driving Pine Ridge murder suspect to Rapid City

Latest News

RCPD pizza
Rapid City Police Officer delivers pizza after making an arrest
Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season.
Online filing for 2021 tax season now open
Volunteers are doing everything they can to make sure the kids are getting the help they need.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills says volunteers are making adjustments
Fire crews face challenges as the wind increases.
Fire crews face challenges when it comes to battling the blaze and the wind
Vitalant offers a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood.
Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood