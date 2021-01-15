More vaccines make their way to Black Hills VA

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The VA Black Hills Heathcare System is letting veterans in need of the COVID-19 vaccine know that it’s available and ready to be used.

The Black Hills VA held a TeleTown hall meeting to update Veterans about the progress of distributing the vaccine.

Sandra Horsman, the director of the Black Hills VA, said that it’s important for veterans to make an appointment and arrive as close to their scheduled time as possible.

“Your name is on a vaccine, so we’re prepared for you,” Horsman said. “You don’t have to come an hour early, we’re not going to run out. You’ve got an appointment and we’ve got your name on a syringe of the vaccine.”

The Black Hills VA is hosting a Vaccine Blitz this Saturday at Ft. Meade with the goal to get hundreds of Veterans vaccinated. Appointments have to be made in advance.

