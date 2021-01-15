Howling winds continue tonight, then diminish Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A High Wind Warning will continue through Friday morning. Gusts of 60+ mph are expected before midnight, and between 50-60 mph after. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s for many, and with the wind it’ll feel more like the single digits at times.

Gusts up to 50 mph are possible Friday morning, before the winds quickly dissipate Friday afternoon. Highs Friday will be in the 30s to near 40°. Don’t get used to the winds being gone, because it is windy again Saturday. Thankfully it will not be as strong as last night and today, but gusts to 45 mph are possible. A few snow showers are possible to begin the weekend, too, mainly in the northern hills.

Sunday will be a pretty calm day. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s and the wind will not be too bad. A storm system will slide into the area Sunday night and Monday, bringing isolated snow showers. While many are expected to see only up to 1″ of snow, the northern Black Hills could be in for a treat. Models are suggesting some decent accumulations for those in the northern hills, which is much needed for winter recreation businesses to see more customers. It is still early to talk about snowfall totals, but it could be enough to get out the shovel... perhaps the snowblower.

It’ll be breezy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, too. Gusts to 35 mph are possible along with the snow showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for many. Tuesday looks to remain near normal with highs in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be the only day next week in the 40s, then we’re cooling off to end the week. Highs Thursday will be in the 30s, then some cooler air settles in Friday and that weekend. Highs are expected to be in the 20s, or even the teens potentially. Some snow is possible, but still far too out to know if it will be a light snow shower or something significant. Stay tuned and we will keep you updated!

