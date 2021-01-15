Advertisement

Health Watch: Diabetes

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Type 1 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes in children and occurs because the pancreas begins to die off when the body actually creates antibodies to parts of the pancreas, specifically the part of the pancreas that creates insulin. Insulin helps us use our glucose, so what that means for kids is that they have increased thirst, that’s because they are losing a lot of their fluid due to high glucose and it causes them to pee a lot. Maybe a recent toilet-trained kid is having accidents or an older child has to get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom when they normally wouldn’t. Weight loss often occurs before diabetes is diagnosed. Often what sends kids to the hospital with their sick iid is throwing up without diarrhea that should be a big warning sign. If they start breathing strangely, a sweet odor to their breath gets them in right away. Certainly, older overweight kids could have type 2 diabetes. A lot of the presentation would be similar to what I already described. If you have any concerns make sure they are checked out, this is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH peds with your HealthWatch

